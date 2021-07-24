STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Individuals paid for 27% of vaccines in Telangana

The Centre on the other hand provided 1.06 crore vaccines after purchasing them on subsidised rates.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 27 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Telangana have been paid for by individuals who procured it from private hospitals, according to the data provided by MOHFW in the Lok Sabha session on Friday.

According to the information, the State had received 1.59 crore doses till date, of which 43 lakh were purchased by the individuals, and another 9.25 lakh was purchased by the State in May and June. The Centre on the other hand provided 1.06 crore vaccines after purchasing them on subsidised rates. Apart from this, the data revealed that the State has received majority of the doses in June (29.56 lakh).

The second highest was in July with 15.05 lakh individuals getting the jab. In May, when the second wave was at its peak, 12.43 lakh doses were given. What is crucial is that 1.20 lakh extra doses were given in the State, over and above the suppy. The nurses who administered the vaccines were able to extract more from a single vial than mandated - which is 10 for Covishield and 20 for Covaxin, thus vaccinating more people by reducing wastage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp