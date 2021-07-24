Individuals paid for 27% of vaccines in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 27 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Telangana have been paid for by individuals who procured it from private hospitals, according to the data provided by MOHFW in the Lok Sabha session on Friday.

According to the information, the State had received 1.59 crore doses till date, of which 43 lakh were purchased by the individuals, and another 9.25 lakh was purchased by the State in May and June. The Centre on the other hand provided 1.06 crore vaccines after purchasing them on subsidised rates. Apart from this, the data revealed that the State has received majority of the doses in June (29.56 lakh).

The second highest was in July with 15.05 lakh individuals getting the jab. In May, when the second wave was at its peak, 12.43 lakh doses were given. What is crucial is that 1.20 lakh extra doses were given in the State, over and above the suppy. The nurses who administered the vaccines were able to extract more from a single vial than mandated - which is 10 for Covishield and 20 for Covaxin, thus vaccinating more people by reducing wastage.