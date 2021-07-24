Motkupalli quits BJP, is all praise for KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister and sixtime MLA Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the party had failed to give him a niche position. Narsimhulu vented his anger saying SC leaders couldn’t survive in the saffron party.

He, however, showered praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the Dalit Bandhu programme. Narsimhulu, who has attacked KCR several times, went on to compare the Chief Minister to Dr BR Ambedkar. He wished the TRS a “grand victory” in the Huzurabad byelection. Narsimhulu’s supporters say it is only a matter of time before he joins the TRS. Addressing a press meet, Narsimhulu expressed his displeasure on not being given any party post.

“Whenever I attended party meetings, I was made to sit facing the dais, though I am a seniormost leader from the SC community,” he fumed. Repeatedly hailing the CM on the Dalit Bandhu, Narasimhulu symbolically demonstrated ‘dandora’, urging everyone to create awareness among the SCs regarding the welfare scheme. Narsimhulu took serious exception to the induction of former Health Minister Eatala Rajender into the BJP without the party consulting him first.

Commenting on RS Praveen Kumar’s resignation, Narsimhulu said a BJP MLA had used filthy language against the retired IPS officer. “I took the matter to the notice of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Dr K Laxman and Mantri Srinivas requesting them to give a statement condemning the MLA’s remarks against SCs, but in vain,” he said.