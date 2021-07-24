STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plantation drive like never before on KTR’s birthday

3.3 cr saplings to dot TS; plan to carry out drive in 1 hr cancelled due to flood situation

Published: 24th July 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All arrangements have been made for the plantation of around 3.3 crore saplings as part of the Mukkoti Vriksharchana programme to be conducted on Saturday, on the occasion of IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday, informed the organisers of Green India Challenge.

However, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, who has been promoting the Green India Challenge, said that the earlier plan to take up the plantation drive across the State simultaneously in a span of one hour has been cancelled in view of the flood situation in many districts. The participants would undertake the plantation drive as per their convenience.

The organisers informed that of the total 3.3 crore saplings, plantation of 2.5 crore ones will be undertaken by sarpanches. While Hyderabad mayor and corporators would plant 10 lakh saplings, chairman and councillors of the municipalities would plant 25 lakh saplings.

HMDA would also undertake plantation of 20 lakh saplings. Meanwhile, colony and resident welfare associations have decided to plant 20 lakh saplings and the remaining 50 lakh ones would be planted in the lands under the Forest Department. The programme would be undertaken under the supervision of the public representatives.

‘Avoid journey to Hyderabad, be available for relief works’

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao has requested party leaders and activists not to come to Hyderabad on Saturday to extend him birthday wishes. The Minister, however, asked the party rank and file to actively participate in the plantation programme.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao informed the media that the distribution of two-wheelers to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), as part of his Gift a Smile programme, will commence soon after the rains subside in Telangana. Several pink party leaders and citizens have decided to donate two-wheelers. The distribution drive will be organised by the MAUD Minister’s office.

