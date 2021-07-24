Pledge row: Cops book Praveen

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As per the directions of the Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate, the Karimnagar Three Town police have registered a case against retired IPS officer and former secretary of Telangana Tribal and Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society RS Praveen Kumar, under 154 (A) of CrPC.

Though the case was registered on Thursday night, it came to light only on Friday after police handed over the FIR to advocate Beti Mahender Reddy who filed a plant.

Apart from Praveen Kumar, the police have also booked Nyatari Shankar Babu, a government primary school teacher in Bojjannapet. Three Town CI mentioned that the case is under investigation