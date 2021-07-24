Rain pounds Wankidi, Asifabad and Raikal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Godavari river, which is in spate, caused havoc in the State on Thursday, north Telangana districts received a double whammy as they were also battered by extreme heavy (above 204.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 mm-204.4 mm) rainfall.

In the 24 hours between 8.30 am of Thursday and 8.30 am of Friday, Wankidi in Asifabad district recorded a massive 361.5 mm of rainfall, Asifabad town recorded 314.8 mm and Raikal in Jagtial recorded 230.5 mm. Around 37 weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society recorded very heavy rainfall and 60 stations recorded heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-115.5 mm). Rains are expected to continue across Telangana in the coming few days.

However, the severity will be low. The IMD, in its forecast, said that a low pressure area that existed over northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low pressure area. Under its influence, Telangana will have light to moderate rains at many places across the State on Saturday and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusting winds are expected at isolated places in many districts across the State, over the next three days.

86% above normal

Telangana has received 86 per cent above normal rainfall since the start of the monsoon season (June 1), as the State has recorded 543.6 mm rainfall till Friday, against the normal of 292.3 mm.