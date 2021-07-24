Residents shifted to camps as Nirmal town faces flooding

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Heavy rains lashed Nirmal town causing immense loss of property. Residents claim that almost half the town has been affected by the overflowing lakes. Around 300 persons living in Gayatri Nagar, Sofi Nagar, Siddapur have been badly affected. The residents of these colonies were shifted to a relief camp nearby. Officials, with the help of local fishermen, carried out rescue operations. However, NDRF teams reached by the evening and shifted people to a camp set up in a private school.

Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Warangal Range Inspector General Y Nagi Reddy and District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and other officials inspected the colonies affected by floods. Officials say that the damage will be assessed and compensation will be provided to the affected. The Swarna Project floodgates were lifted due to unexpected inflow due to the heavy rains.

‘Happens every year’

Residents claim that the rise in encroachment of lakes is leading to the flooding situation every year. They allege that contractors, with the help of local politicians, are encroaching upon the lakes.