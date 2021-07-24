T-Hub launches global accelerator programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub, in partnership with La Trobe University has launched ‘Global Market Accelerator Program 2.0’ for Australian startups, through which three Australian startups have been selected, to help them scale globally through various programmes, provision of market access to the emerging Indian market and to give insights into global innovation.

MeetMyCoach, Insight Academy and Neutopia are the startups selected based on evaluation of their technology, market demand, problem statement, solution and traction in Australia.

“India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and startups which strategise smartly and plan for global expansion have been targeting Indian market, because India provides a variety of audience segments and is rapidly adopting digitization in daily life,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO of THub and Chief Innovation Officer for Telangana.

The programme has two phases, during which a feasibility study would be done virtually during the first phase of eight weeks and the second phase would see six-month acceleration program in T-Hub.