Telangana High Court asks state to implement GO 428 on RMPs

The GO came on June 29, 2015, but even after six years, the government has neither sanctioned amount nor begun training

Published: 24th July 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an order that is likely going to meet with objections, the Telangana High Court passed an order asking the government to immediately implement GO MS 428 which allows the State to train around 40,000 registered medical ppractitioners to get ‘Community Paramedical Training’.

The judgment was in response to a writ petition filed by RMPS-PMPS Association president P Venkanna, who asked the HC that even though GO 428 came on June 29, 2015, even after six years, the government has not sanctioned any amount or begun the training. The president’s plea also noted that representations were given to the government but no response came.

The HC in response asked the government to act on the representation expeditiously and disposed off the petition. The entire issue has been fraught in controversies since 2015 when the initial GO was passed. Protesting against the same, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) moved the HC challenging the GO. In 2018, the HC eventually asked the government to prepare a report on the situation and also asked if any suitable laws governing RMPs operations were made.

“It is clearly mentioned in this single judge order that a decision must be taken in accordance with the law. Unfortunately, there is no such law or legislation for training of so called misnomers RMPs & PMPs as observed by divisional bench in 2018 in WP (PIL) No- 286/2017. So, indirectly GO 428 is worthless without a legislation in place,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar K, president of HRDA.

