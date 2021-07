By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have imposed traffic restrictions on Sunday and Monday in view of the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara at Secunderabad.

The restrictions will be in force from 4 am Sunday, July 25 till 10 pm Monday, July 26.

On Sunday, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar Hill Street and General Bazar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

On Monday, road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St Mary’s Church will be closed for all traffic.