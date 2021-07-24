STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water level in Godavari river reaches first warning level in Bhadrachalam

Published: 24th July 2021 08:54 AM

Flood situation in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam

Flood situation in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The water level in Godavari river reached 43 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday morning promting officials to issue the first warning. 

With huge rains in the upper catchment area, the water level Godavari is rising continuously. 

According to district administration the water levels in Godavari will increase further and might soon reach the second warning level of 48 feet by evening. 

The irrigation department officials have alerted the Mandal level and sectorial officers to be prepared for any rescue and relief operations.  

Already, the residents of some low lying areas have been shifted including Kotha colony, Ayyappa colony and Ashoknagar, to the relief centres. 

District collector D Anudeep said that the flood situation is being continuously monitored and people are being alerted.

District officials have kept ready suplies of essential commodities for distribution in flood affected areas.

Personnel of the State and National Disaster Response Force are stationed for rescue operations at Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem mandals.

