Huzurabad byelections: TRS struggling to find candidate, says BJP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the ruling TRS party was still searching for a candidate for the Huzurabad byelections. “They know they are not strong in the Huzurabad segment,” he remarked.

“With Eatala Rajender receiving positive reviews from the people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is spending sleepless nights at Pragathi Bhavan,” he added. Extending his support to Rajender’s Praja Ashirvada Yatra, Sanjay Kumar participated in a rally at Malyala village in Illandakunta mandal on Saturday.

Addressing supporters and BJP workers after performing pujas at Ramalayam in Illandakunta, Sanjay Kumar said, “After Rajender wins the bypoll, a yatra would be taken out from Illandakunta Ramalayam to Ayodhya.” Sanjay Kumar went on to allege that many Ministers in KCR’s Cabinet were addicted to gutkha and drugs.

“Dalita Bandhu, which was announced for empowering the SC community, is a big scam,” the BJP leader alleged and said the scheme would be stopped after ensuring that only a handful of SC beneficiaries get the benefits. “The CM is good at playing such tricks. He himself encouraged someone to file a petition in the court during the GHMC elections to stop flood ex gratia and forged my signature,” claimed Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP State chief also flayed the TRS government for failing to install a 125-foot Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, and added that after BJP comes to power, the long-cherished dream of the SC community would be fulfilled. “Where is the Dalit CM as promised by the TRS and what happened to the promise of free distribution of fertilizers to farmers,” he asked.

BJP will soon begin another movement in Telangana to liberate the people from the clutches of the TRS-led government, he said. Sanjay Kumar reiterated that KCR would be punished for all his ‘wrongdoings’. He appealed to the people not to vote for the corrupt values of the TRS, and instead vote for the upright values that the BJP stood for. “Telangana was created for the people not for the KCR family,” Sanjay Kumar remarked.