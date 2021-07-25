STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahabubabad MP Kavitha gets six-month jail for bribing voters in 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahabubabad MP from TRS Maloth Kavitha and her associate Shaukath Ali Khan, accused of bribing voters before the general elections in 2019, were found guilty by the court and sentenced to imprisonment for six months.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, special public prosecutor G Narayana of the special court for cases against MPs & MLAs at Hyderabad said. Since the sentence is of less than three years, they were granted bail and were also allowed to appeal the judgement.

The court relied on the testimony of Revenue officials, who were a part of the flying squad that seized the cash being distributed to the voters. During the trial, the court examined eight witnesses and six exhibits.
During campaigning for the general elections in 2019, a flying squad in Burgampahad mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district seized Rs 9,400 from Shaukath Ali Khan while he was distributing it to voters.

During the subsequent inquiry, Khan admitted that he was distributing money to the voters, seeking their votes for Maloth Kavitha in the upcoming election, following which a case was registered at Burgampahad police station, followed by a trial in court.

