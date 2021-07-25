STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oustees cry foul over water supply

Officials have cut off the Mission Bhagiratha water supply to a village that will be submerged under the Mallannasagar project as the oustees have not evacuated the village yet.

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  Officials have cut off the Mission Bhagiratha water supply to a village that will be submerged under the Mallannasagar project as the oustees have not evacuated the village yet. As a result, the villagers have been facing serious drinking water issues.

The oustees claim that the authorities are putting pressure on them by frequently interrupting the power supply. They said that 25 families belonging to the fishermen community were living in the village and that the officials have not paid them the R&R package money.

An oustee from the village, Besta Chandram, stated that the officials had not allotted them double bedroom houses in Mutrajpally Resettlement Colony. 

He said that five months ago, they had brought the issue to the notice of the Siddipet RDO. The officer had sent them away by promising that they would be given 2BHK houses within a few days. However, not a single family from the community has been  allotted a house yet. 

“The officials have now stopped the supply of Mission Bhagiratha water to the village. Now, we fetch bore water only when there is power supply. We urge the officials to at least respond now and allocate the R&R package money to the displaced immediately,” he added. 

‘Yet to receive R&R sum’
Not a single family from the village has been  allotted a house yet. “The officials are bothering the villagers without showing any sympathy for those who have given up everything,” said Besta Chandram

