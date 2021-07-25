Protest by sacked Telangana nurses continues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The protests by outsourced nurses who were sacked from various government hospitals in Telangana has moved to Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. Nearly 200 outsourced nurses, on Saturday, staged a dharna demanding permanent jobs. Their contracts were terminated without any prior notice in the first week of July.

“We are protesting here peacefully after the State government made several attempts to quash our protests. We will continue to sit here till they reinstate our jobs in new hospitals as announced,” said a nurse.

Despite several protests and demonstrations across the erstwhile districts in Telangana in the last three weeks, no solution has been in sight.

It may be recalled that as many as 1,640 nurses who were hired on outsourced basis were sacked after permanent staff were brought in to replace them in 11 government hospitals across the State.“Apart from the latest recruitments that have been announced, there are many more vacancies which are yet to be fulfilled in Telangana. We served the State during the pandemic and the government must take up our case on a priority basis,” added another nurse J Tressa.