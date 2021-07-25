Telangana floods: Stranded near Godavari, ryot, cattle rescued

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A farmer and 100 cattle, who were stranded in the floodwaters of the Godavari at the Venkatapuram-Marrigudem village border, were rescued by police and Revenue officials on Saturday.

The farmer, identified as Akula Lakshmaiah, had taken the cattle for grazing to the forest adjacent the river on Friday. Due to the heavy inflows into the Godavari, he was unable to cross to the other side.

Locals immediately alerted the authorities, who started rescue operations. A boat was brought in and the farmer was brought back to safety after two hours.

