Telangana Governor flags off 10 vaccine publicity vans
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off a fleet of 10 mobile publicity vans to promote the cause of Covid-19 vaccination across 33 districts in Telangana.
Published: 25th July 2021 09:50 AM | Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:50 AM
These digital mobile video publicity vans are loaded with content on Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid vaccination, which was prepared by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), I&B Ministry.