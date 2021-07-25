Undertrial hangs himself in Cherlapally Central Prison

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : An undertrial prisoner Shaik Khaja Miya (35) died by suicide at Cherlapally Central Prison on Saturday. Khaja Miya hanged himself with a towel in his cell, when fellow prisoners noticed him and alerted the prison staff.

He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment, where he died. A case has been registered under Section 176 of the CrPC and investigation is in process, said the police. Shaik Khaja Miya was arrested by the Kushaiguda police in July 2021 when he attempted to loot an ATM machine.