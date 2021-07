By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Subedari police registered a cheating case against TRS Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash over alleged misappropriation of funds of a private educational institution.

Subedari SI Raghavender said that the MP, secretary of the Alluri Institute of Management Studies, misappropriated the funds of the institution with the help of two chartered accountants Attaluri Satyanrayana and Attaluri Vamshidhar. According to the SI, the MP committed fraud to the tune of Rs 12,21,912.