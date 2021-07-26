Delay in CBSE results cause anxiety in Hyderabad students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The delay in the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results continues to haunt scores of students in the city. Students claim that while most other boards have announced their results, the delay in CBSE results is making matters worse for them, both academically and mentally. Chavvi Jha, 16, a Class 12 student, stated that for almost a month each day, they have been hearing that their results are going to be announced soon.

“Every morning I wake up with the tension of getting my result. While most boards have announced their results, my board result is yet to be out, and this has left me uncertain about my future.” Several students claim that they have applied for admission in colleges without their results. “Many colleges, in the city, have started their academic year, so students are taking admission in these colleges by giving an undertaking that if they fail the board exams, their college admission will be considered cancelled,” a student said, on the condition of anonymity. Many aspirants have taken to social media expressing their fear and anxiety due to the delayed results.