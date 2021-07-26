STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood warning lifted in Telangana's Bhadrachalam as Godavari waters recede

Meanwhile, officials informed the media that they were able to clear stagnated water from areas such as Vista Complex, westside steps of the Ramalayam and the Annadana Satram.

Flood situation in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a major respite for those living in Bhadrachalam, water level in the Godavari river at the temple town has started decreasing, after the rains subsided on Sunday, July 25, 2021. In the meantime, the officials have also lifted the first and second flood warnings that they had issued on Saturday.

The flood level had even crossed the 49- feet mark on Saturday. While the water level fell below the second warning level of 48 feet by 2.25 am on Sunday, it further decreased to the first warning level of 43 feet by afternoon.

As of 6 pm, the flood level in the river was 41.40 feet. It may be recalled that the officials had also shifted about 29 families to relief centres in the town, in a bid to avoid untoward incidents of all kinds. Sources told Express that the Kotha Colony in the temple town continues to remain inundated due to stagnation of drain water and leakage at a sluice of the flood bank. The residents of this colony are still in relief camps.

Meanwhile, officials informed the media that they were able to clear stagnated water from areas such as Vista Complex, westside steps of the Ramalayam and the Annadana Satram. District Collector D Anudeep who conducted a meeting with the Medical and Health Department officials and gram panchayat authorities instructed the latter to take up sanitation works in flood-affected areas. He also directed the Health Department to carry out fogging and bleaching in all areas to prevent the spread of mosquitoes.

