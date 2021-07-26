STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Huzurabad bypolls: War between TRS, BJP shifts to social media

Recently, TRS posted a post on a WhatsApp group that went viral, which claimed that BJP activists and Eatala’s followers have been distributing wall clocks.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

The war of words between BJP and TRS has shifted to social media now.

The war of words between BJP and TRS has shifted to social media now. (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Keeping in mind the Huzurabad byelection, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender have reportedly hired 20 members for his social media team, to counter TRS activities online. The team has been busy uploading the status of his padayatra on social media and have been uploading live videos to keep people informed about the day-to-day activities of the minister.

BJP social media blamed TRS, for the exit of IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, the senior IPS officer and Secretary of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) announced his voluntary retirement from the service couple of days ago. The war of words between two parties has shifted to social media now.

Even TRS is busy countering the claims made by the BJP. Recently, TRS posted a post on a WhatsApp group that went viral, it claimed that the BJP activists and Eatala’s followers have been distributing wall clocks. TRS has been posting about various programmes, but unlike BJP they don’t have any live programmes going on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender BJP TRS social media WhatsApp BJP TRS Huzurabad bypoll byelection IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions TSWREIS
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp