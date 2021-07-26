Huzurabad bypolls: War between TRS, BJP shifts to social media

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Keeping in mind the Huzurabad byelection, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender have reportedly hired 20 members for his social media team, to counter TRS activities online. The team has been busy uploading the status of his padayatra on social media and have been uploading live videos to keep people informed about the day-to-day activities of the minister.

BJP social media blamed TRS, for the exit of IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, the senior IPS officer and Secretary of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) announced his voluntary retirement from the service couple of days ago. The war of words between two parties has shifted to social media now.

Even TRS is busy countering the claims made by the BJP. Recently, TRS posted a post on a WhatsApp group that went viral, it claimed that the BJP activists and Eatala’s followers have been distributing wall clocks. TRS has been posting about various programmes, but unlike BJP they don’t have any live programmes going on.