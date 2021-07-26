Telangana records 494 Covid new cases, 4 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 494 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday by conducting 91,457 tests. With this, the state’s active caseload stood at 9,405 cases. On the same day, four patients died of Covid- 19 and 710 patients recovered from the disease. The total number of Covid- 19 cases recorded in the state till now stands at 6,41,153 of which 6,27,964 have recovered and 3,784 died.

As of Sunday, the state’s recovery was 97.94 per cent, as per the media bulletin by the Telangana government. The highest number of cases recorded in the state on the day were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (76), followed by Karimnagar (49), Warangal Urban (43) and Khammam (40). On Saturday, a total of 29,736 people in the State were vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 1,34,177 were given the second dose.