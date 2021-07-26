STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana records 494 Covid new cases, 4 deaths

As on Sunday, the state’s recovery was 97.94 percent, as per the media bulletin by Telangana government.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

The highest number of cases recorded in the state on the day were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

The highest number of cases recorded in the state on the day were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 494 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday by conducting 91,457 tests. With this, the state’s active caseload stood at 9,405 cases. On the same day, four patients died of Covid- 19 and 710 patients recovered from the disease. The total number of Covid- 19 cases recorded in the state till now stands at 6,41,153 of which 6,27,964 have recovered and 3,784 died.

As of Sunday, the state’s recovery was 97.94 per cent, as per the media bulletin by the Telangana government. The highest number of cases recorded in the state on the day were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (76), followed by Karimnagar (49), Warangal Urban (43) and Khammam (40). On Saturday, a total of 29,736 people in the State were vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 1,34,177 were given the second dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid Telangana recovery rate Telangana Covid death caseload Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Karimnagar Warangal Urban Khammam
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp