STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Wishes pour in as Telangana's Ramappa temple receives world heritage status 

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said there are many other sites such as Gollantha Temple in the State which would fall under the category of World Heritage Site.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pleasure over the Ramappa Temple receiving the World Heritage Site tag. Sharing a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister said: “Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. I urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness.”

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also hailed the decision. In a statement, he said under self-governance the government is making all efforts to revive and restore the heritage of Telangana.

ALSO READ: Telangana's Ramappa Temple a Kakatiya-era marvel named after sculptor

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy thanked the PM for his guidance and support as UNESCO conferred the tag to the Temple. Taking to Twitter, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said now that Telangana has achieved its first World Heritage Site tag, the State’s next aim is to get World Heritage City status to Hyderabad.

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the honour should have come much earlier. He said that there are many other sites such as Gollantha Temple in the State which would fall under the category of World Heritage Site. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay also hailed UNESCO’s decision. Meanwhile, BJP State secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy claimed that the TRS government had no role in achieving World Heritage Site status to Ramappa Temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Ramappa Temple Ramappa Temple World Heritage Site UNESCO Prime Minister Narendra Modi MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp