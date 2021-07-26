Wishes pour in as Telangana's Ramappa temple receives world heritage status 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pleasure over the Ramappa Temple receiving the World Heritage Site tag. Sharing a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister said: “Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. I urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness.”

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also hailed the decision. In a statement, he said under self-governance the government is making all efforts to revive and restore the heritage of Telangana.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy thanked the PM for his guidance and support as UNESCO conferred the tag to the Temple. Taking to Twitter, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said now that Telangana has achieved its first World Heritage Site tag, the State’s next aim is to get World Heritage City status to Hyderabad.

Happy to share the good news that

the 800 year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site



My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort pic.twitter.com/BIPCCiHyOJ — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 25, 2021

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the honour should have come much earlier. He said that there are many other sites such as Gollantha Temple in the State which would fall under the category of World Heritage Site. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay also hailed UNESCO’s decision. Meanwhile, BJP State secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy claimed that the TRS government had no role in achieving World Heritage Site status to Ramappa Temple.