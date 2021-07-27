STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

All 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana running well, says Union Minister

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy asked whether the government has taken note of the problems faced by students of engineering and other practical courses in gaining practical knowledge in online mode.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday informed Parliament that all the 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana have adequate facilities and are functioning properly.

Responding to the questions raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Union Minister said: “At present, there are 35 KVs in the State of Telangana. All are functional and are situated in permanent buildings constructed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or buildings or provided by the proposing authority. These KVs have adequate infrastructure and teaching facilities.”

There are around 37,533 students enrolled in all the 35 KVs, with 1,032 teaching staff and 143 non-teaching staff.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, raised questions over issues faced by students during online classes. The Malkajgiri MP asked whether the government has taken note of the problems faced by students of engineering and other practical courses in gaining practical knowledge in wake of the online mode of education and the steps taken or proposed by the government to assure jobs for the upcoming workforce who have a lack of practical knowledge.

In response to his questions, Dharmendra Pradhan said: “Some challenges are faced by students of engineering and other courses in gaining practical knowledge in the online mode of education. In this regard, the government has initiated a project of Vimal Labs, which is aimed to provide remote access to labs in various disciplines of science and engineering. This will help students in learning basic and advanced concepts through remote experimentation.”

“Additionally, a public-private partnership initiative named National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) has also been launched. Along with the NEAT scheme, a portal called Enhancement in Learning with Improvement in Skills (ELIS) has also been developed which provides internship opportunities to students in various government and private sector organisations and digital content, which is free of cost,” he added. When asked if there is any data of jobs secured by the engineering students in the last five years, the minister said no such data is available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy Telangana Kendriya Vidyalaya
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics makes a Namaste gesture as she prepares to leave in a car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
I dedicate my medal to the people of India: Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp