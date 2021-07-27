All 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana running well, says Union Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday informed Parliament that all the 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana have adequate facilities and are functioning properly.

Responding to the questions raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Union Minister said: “At present, there are 35 KVs in the State of Telangana. All are functional and are situated in permanent buildings constructed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or buildings or provided by the proposing authority. These KVs have adequate infrastructure and teaching facilities.”

There are around 37,533 students enrolled in all the 35 KVs, with 1,032 teaching staff and 143 non-teaching staff.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, raised questions over issues faced by students during online classes. The Malkajgiri MP asked whether the government has taken note of the problems faced by students of engineering and other practical courses in gaining practical knowledge in wake of the online mode of education and the steps taken or proposed by the government to assure jobs for the upcoming workforce who have a lack of practical knowledge.

In response to his questions, Dharmendra Pradhan said: “Some challenges are faced by students of engineering and other courses in gaining practical knowledge in the online mode of education. In this regard, the government has initiated a project of Vimal Labs, which is aimed to provide remote access to labs in various disciplines of science and engineering. This will help students in learning basic and advanced concepts through remote experimentation.”

“Additionally, a public-private partnership initiative named National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) has also been launched. Along with the NEAT scheme, a portal called Enhancement in Learning with Improvement in Skills (ELIS) has also been developed which provides internship opportunities to students in various government and private sector organisations and digital content, which is free of cost,” he added. When asked if there is any data of jobs secured by the engineering students in the last five years, the minister said no such data is available.