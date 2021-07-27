Appoint additional judges only from Telangana: Bar association

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Federation of Bar Associations, Telangana State on Monday demanded that only those belonging to Telangana should be appointed as additional judges in the High Court, which was approved by the Centre. According to the federation, the Centre has increased the judges strength from existing 24 to 42.

“However, it was learnt that preference is being given to candidates from Andhra Pradesh for appointment as judges,” said A Vishnuvardhan Reddy, president of the federation. The federation strongly opposed the appointment of judges from AP. “Even though Telangana was bifurcated and our people are ruling the State, we did not get judiciary powers. Still united AP has the upper hand in the court,” Reddy said.

Members of the federation pointed out that those who did not participate in Telangana agitation had obtained higher posts while the ones who took part in it had disappeared. There should not be any injustice in appointing the additional judges for the court and priority has to be given to the people of Telangana.