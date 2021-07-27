Sand smugglers attack police personnel in Jagtial district of Telangana; sub-inspector injured

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A probationary sub-inspector of police and his staff sustained injuries when a mob of sand smugglers attacked them late on Monday night at Vemapalli in Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district.

According to the police, SI Venkatesh along with his staff rushed to the spot on receiving information that sand was being smuggled out from the Godavari basin. The police team intervened and demanded who they were when the 100-member strong mob attacked them with boulders and shovels.

Learning about the incident, Metpally DSP MD Ghouse Baba along with additional forces rushed to the spot but by then the mobsters had fled.

The police seized the tractor which was being used to smuggle out sand and are trying to figure out who the assailants were by tracing the owner of the vehicle. The injured policemen have been shifted to a hospital.

Investigation is going on.