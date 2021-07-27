SCs to get quotas in licensed shops allotment in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently with an intent to win the Huzurabad byelection hands down, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to provide reservations to SCs for granting licences for their self-employment.

SCs would get a quota as per their population while issuing licences for fertiliser shops, medical shops, rice mills, wine shops and others under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Chief Minister said during a day-long interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme with select villagers from Huzurabad, at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. The pilot project will begin soon at the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

Over 500 villagers from Huzurabad, where the bypoll is due, attended the orientation session, where they were served a sumptuous lunch. Buses were arranged for them to travel from Huzurabad to Hyderabad.

Rao said that the government would provide reservations to SCs in all other possible sectors. Besides, financial assistance would be provided to SCs to purchase auto rickshaws, tractors, harvesters, to set up poultry farms, oil mills, flour mills, etc.

The State government has already decided to deposit Rs 10 lakh directly into the bank accounts of SCs and would not hesitate to spend even Rs 1 lakh crore for the scheme. Rao said that a Dalit Protection Fund would be set up as part of which the funds would be given to District Collectors. He added that beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu would get an electronic chip-enabled ID card with a bar code through which the government would monitor whether they were utilising the money properly.

Govt to monitor spending

