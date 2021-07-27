STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCs to get quotas in licensed shops allotment in Telangana

The Telangana government has already decided to deposit Rs 10 lakh directly into the bank accounts of SCs and would not hesitate to spend even Rs 1 lakh crore for the scheme.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:38 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that a Dalit Protection Fund would be set up as part of which the funds would be given to District Collectors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently with an intent to win the Huzurabad byelection hands down, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to provide reservations to SCs for granting licences for their self-employment.

SCs would get a quota as per their population while issuing licences for fertiliser shops, medical shops, rice mills, wine shops and others under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Chief Minister said during a day-long interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme with select villagers from Huzurabad, at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. The pilot project will begin soon at the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

Over 500 villagers from Huzurabad, where the bypoll is due, attended the orientation session, where they were served a sumptuous lunch. Buses were arranged for them to travel from  Huzurabad to Hyderabad.
Rao said that the government would provide reservations to SCs in all other possible sectors. Besides, financial assistance would be provided to SCs to purchase auto rickshaws, tractors, harvesters, to set up poultry farms, oil mills, flour mills, etc.

The State government has already decided to deposit Rs 10 lakh directly into the bank accounts of SCs and would not hesitate to spend even Rs 1 lakh crore for the scheme. Rao said that a Dalit Protection Fund would be set up as part of which the funds would be given to District Collectors. He added that beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu would get an electronic chip-enabled ID card with a bar code through which the government would monitor whether they were utilising the money properly. 

Govt to monitor spending

Beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu would get an electronic chip-enabled ID card with a bar code through which the government would monitor whether they were properly utilising the money received through the scheme

What KCR said

  •     Dalit Bandhu is not a scheme, it is a movement
  •     Successful implementation of Dalit Bandhu should be replicated across the country 
  •     Issues on Dalit assigned lands will be resolved
  •     All assigned land issues will be solved through a special drive in Huzurabad in 10 days
  •     All SCs in Huzurabad will be given their own houses
  •     Ration cards, medicare and pensions will be provided at all SC colonies in Huzurabad
TAGS
Dalit Bandhu scheme TRS Telangana SC ST BC coomunities Huzurabad bypoll byelection Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Huzurabad Assembly Pragathi Bhavan
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

