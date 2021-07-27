STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: After Narsimhulu, ex-Minister Peddi Reddy bids farewell to BJP

Denied ticket in Huzurabad bypoll, former Minister E Peddi Reddy decides to join TRS.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister E Peddi Reddy remarked that BJP is completely mired in protocol issues. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after Motkupalli Narsimhulu resigned from the BJP, former Minister E Peddi Reddy too chose to end his journey with the party, on Monday. Peddi Reddy’s exit is likely to cost the saffron party dear ahead of Huzurabad bypoll as he hails from the same constituency. Like Narsimhulu, Peddi Reddy has also decided to join the ruling TRS. The former minister now says he will work for the victory of the TRS in the byelection.

Ever since former health minister Eatala Rajender has joined the saffron brigade, Peddi Reddy has publicly opposed the party’s move as he had expected that he would be given the ticket to contest from Huzurabad. The leader was dejected when the party neither consulted him on Rajender’s induction nor invited him to the event in Delhi.

In his resignation letter addressed to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Peddi Reddy thanked the former for giving him an opportunity to work as a “common party worker”. Peddi Reddy expressed that he had suggested to the party to change its style of functioning to accommodate all people, but in vain.

‘Suffocated’ in saffron party 

Speaking to Express, Peddi Reddy said, “The leaders who have joined from other parties are feeling suffocated in the BJP as the party’s outlook is very narrow.” Both Peddi Reddy and Motkupalli Narisimhulu have separately remarked that the party is completely mired in protocol issues. Leaders from other parties find it difficult to survive in the BJP, they said.   

Meanwhile, some other BJP leaders like Tulla Vijayender Reddy are also said to be wondering whether to stay in the party or not been. If the two defectors have to be believed, there are more such leaders waiting to switch their loyalties.

