Telangana government must adopt home delivery of ration: MP Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to adopt new methods for the distribution of provisions under the Public Distribution System (PDS). He suggested that the State government adopt the model of door-to-door delivery of provisions, which was recently undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Venkat Reddy said that the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act were facing hardships in drawing ration. “The beneficiaries are spending Rs 20 to collect 6 kg of rice which is sold at Rs 1 per kg,” he said.