Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu scheme just hogwash: MRPS chief

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga, on Monday, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the Dalit Bandhu programme only to bag the Huzurabad Assembly seat. The government will stop implementing the scheme soon after the byelection, he warned.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Manda Krishna Madiga said: “The voters should keep in mind that this is the same KCR who invited TSRTC employees for lunch and promised to resolve their issues, but failed to keep his word. And now, with the Huzurabad bypoll right around the corner, KCR once again used the same old arrow in his quiver, and invited SCs for lunch. The CM is scared that the ruling party might not win the seat this time, as the government has been neglecting the welfare of SCs for the past seven years,” he said. He also demanded that the TRS elevate MLA Rasamai Balakishan to the position of a minister and make Koppula Eshwar the deputy CM.