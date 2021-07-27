STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister Jagadish, MLA Rajgopal Reddy lock horns over ration distribution protocol

The situation escalated when Munugodu MLA Rajgopal Reddy attempted to snatch the mic from the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who also refused to back off.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana government began issuing the food security cards (FSC) to beneficiaries after a prolonged delay.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A verbal duel broke out between Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy during the distribution of ration at Choutuppal on Monday, reportedly over a protocol violation. Rajgopal Reddy accused Minister Jagadish Reddy of not inviting him to government events. The police personnel and elected representatives present at the event were left tongue-tied by the altercation.

The situation escalated when Rajgopal Reddy attempted to snatch the mic from the Minister, who also refused to back off. When contacted later, Rajgopal Reddy said, “In a meeting pertaining to development, the Minister was speaking about the Telangana agitation. When I objected to what the Minister was saying, he asked me not to do chillar politics. That was when I lost it and snatched the mic from him.” 

FSC cards distributed

The State government on Monday began issuing the food security cards (FSC) to beneficiaries after a prolonged delay. Ministers and MLAs distributed a ‘sanctioned statement’ in place of a physical card to beneficiaries in their respective constituencies. The State government is set to issue over 3 lakh FSCs by the end of July. The new beneficiaries can draw ration from next month onwards. The State, however, hasn’t officially released the data on how many ration cards were issued.

