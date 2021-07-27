Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao distributes new ration cards in Sircilla district

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu and Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, formally launched the distribution of new ration cards at the district collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao pointed out that no other State implements such powerful schemes like Telangana does. He also mentioned that the State government has launched various welfare schemes that were not even part of its electoral promises. As many as 2,777 new ration cards will be distributed in Rajanna-Sircilla district alone.

In another programme, the Minister inaugurated a Rs 2.15-crore worth CT scan machine installed at the District Headquarters Hospital. While addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that this will help people get quality medical services here itself.

The Minister also requested the people to utilise the quality medical services provided at the Sircilla government hospital. After attending the two programmes, he held a review meeting on developmental programmes being carried out in the district.