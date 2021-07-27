Telangana to form monitoring cell to protect government lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to protect government lands and keep track of transactions involving assigned properties, the State government would form a special monitoring cell, which would observe the authenticity of regular property registrations at Sub-Registrar Offices. Sub-Registrars and Tahsildars have been instructed to verify the applicant’s property-related documents before registration.

Sources say that the registration of agriculture and non-agriculture registrations properties have gone up in the State and that the Registrations Department generates at least Rs 50 crore. “Every SRO and its staff must verify the survey numbers of properties before they take up registrations. If a property falls under a disputed survey number, officials must drop the registration without any hesitation. By doing so, they will help the State in protecting government and assigned lands,” sources said.

The monitoring cell comprising senior officials of Registrations and Revenue Departments will be formed by the government soon. If any illegal registration is taken up, it would be referred to law enforcement agencies.

