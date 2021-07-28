STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 sand smugglers attack cops with boulders, shovels in Telangana

As the sand was being carried away, the police team intervened and questioned the people working there regarding their identities. The 100-member strong smuggler gang then attacked the cops. 

Published: 28th July 2021 08:19 AM

A mob of sand smugglers attack a policeman after being caught red-handed, on Monday in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a shocking incident, a probationary sub-inspector (SI) of police and his staff sustained injuries when a mob of sand smugglers attacked them at Vemapalli in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district late on Monday night, July 26, 2021.

Injury sustained by one of the cops.
(Photo | Express)

The police received information that sand was being smuggled out of the Godavari basin, upon which probationary SI M Venkatesh and three constables, rushed to the spot. As the sand was being carried away, the team intervened and questioned the people working there regarding their identities. 

Then, the 100-member strong mob at the spot attacked the police with boulders and shovels. “Most of the mobsters seemed to be in an inebriated condition and began attacking us without listening to what we were saying,” an injured constable said. 

On learning about the incident, Metpally DSP Md Ghouse Baba, along with additional forces, rushed to the spot but by then, the mobsters had fled. The police seized the tractor which was being used. The DSP said 10 of the mobsters had been arrested and a hunt was on to arrest the rest of them. He warned of stringent action against sand smugglers.

