130 houses removed from Railway lands in Telangana's Kothagudem

As many as 130 families of ST, SC and BC communities had erected houses in a vacant plot over 50 years ago. The Railway Department claimed that the land belonged to them and that they needed it.

Published: 28th July 2021

Railway and police officials demolish houses illegally constructed on Railway land at Medarabasti area in Kothagudem town on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Medarabasti in Kothagudem town on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, after Railway officials, with the help of the police, removed 130 houses set up by SC, ST,  and BC communities. The police arrested 70 CPI members, including former MLA K Sambasiva Rao and district party secretary Sabir Pasha, and shifted them to III Town police station.

As many as 130 families of ST, SC and BC communities had erected houses in a vacant plot over 50 years ago. However, the Railway Department claimed that the land belonged to them and that they needed it for future expansion. 

“We have been residing here for the past 50 years. Officials are harassing us now and forcibly removing our houses without giving us any prior intimation,” said the residents. Pasha said that the party had submitted a representation to the District Collector about the issue earlier.

