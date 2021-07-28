4 floodgates of Telangana's Himayatsagar reservoir closed 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four floodgates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were closed on Monday, July 26, 2021, due to the reduction of rains, which led to the drop in inflows from the upstream catchment areas. Of the seven gates of Himayatsagar that were opened last week, six floodgates have been closed, while only one remains open.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials told Express that as there are no rains over the past three days, the inflows of rainwater from the upper reaches of the twin reservoirs Himayatsagar have decreased drastically. Due to insufficient inflows, four floodgates of the reservoir were closed on Monday. From the one open gate, water is being released into Musi river at 343 cusecs. On Monday, the inflows were 400 and 150 cusecs into the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs.