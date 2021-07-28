STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress yet to zero in on Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll candidate

Besides former MP Ponnam Prabhkar, who represents the BC community and is considered suitable to take on the TRS, the names of a few other leaders from the Reddy community are also making the rounds.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As different political parties weigh their options of candidates for the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, the Congress has kept its plans under wraps, particularly after the inopportune exit of P Kaushik Reddy from the party. Though a new hope in the form of A Revanth Reddy has boosted the Congress’ confidence, the party is yet to zero in on a candidate. 

Besides former MP Ponnam Prabhkar, who represents the BC community and is considered suitable to take on the TRS, the names of a few other leaders from the Reddy community are also making the rounds. “Ponnam, being a leader since the NSUI, commands good support within the constituency. If the party is taking this election seriously, he should be the candidate,” said a local political observer.

The constituency of 2.3 lakh has around 35,000 to 40,000 SC voters, but the dearth of strong leaders from these communities is forcing the Congress to yet again consider fielding a candidate from the Reddy community, who would have the capacity to not only mobilise finances but also restore the vote bank of 2018, when Kaushik Reddy was a candidate for the Congress. 

At least two names, including that of KK Mahender Reddy, who had earlier contested from Sircilla in the 2018 Assembly elections, and Patti Krishna Reddy, who recently tried to get the attention of the State leadership by reacting to Kaushik Reddy’s statements, are amongst the probable nominees.

Mahender is known for strengthening the TRS in Sircilla before Telangana formation and later turning rebellious after KCR’s decision to field KTR from the constituency over a decade ago. He, however, is a not a local. Krishna is a leader who defected to the party from the CPM recently and is a local who has support in a few pockets.

The seniors, including Ponnam, remain reluctant to shoulder the responsibility of the Huzurabad bypoll given the party’s performance over the past four decades. “To make a dent on KCR’s legacy, Eatala’s win is a must. Revanth is a visionary and may not field a strong candidate, given the bleak chances of the party’s win, particularly in view of the sops being showered on voters by the TRS,” said a TPCC leader.

Implement new SC scheme without discrimination: Dalit Bahujan Front

The speakers at a round table conference on ‘whether SC empowerment is possible with Dalit Bandhu scheme’, organised by Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF) at Ambedkar Bhavan on Tuesday, opined that the State government should extend the scheme to all 20,900 families in Huzurabad constituency before the notification for bypoll is issued.  Retired IAS officer T Gopal Rao said that the SC/ST Development Fund Act is being violated in the State as over `31,000 crore were not utilised in the past seven years

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad Assembly bypoll A Revanth Reddy Ponnam Prabhkar Telangana Congress TPCC
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp