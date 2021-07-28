Insurance cover for 61 lakh members of Telangana's TRS cadre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 61 lakh TRS members will receive insurance cover from August 1. TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who convened a meeting with party general secretaries at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, directed them to complete the digitisation of membership details by July 31.

It may be recalled that in the recent enrollment, over 61 lakh sought party membership, which is the highest ever by any regional party in the country. The pink party has digitised the details of over 50 lakh members already. The digitisation of data of the remaining members would be completed by the end of this month.

However, Rama Rao reportedly expressed ire over party leaders failing to collect the membership money from those who were recently enrolled. He spoke to the MLAs concerned over phone and directed them to deposit the membership money immediately.

The TRS has been providing insurance cover to party members for the last few years. In 2020, the party paid Rs 16.11 crore premium towards insurance cover. It is also constructing buildings for party offices in the districts, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.