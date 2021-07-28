STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Insurance cover for 61 lakh members of Telangana's TRS cadre

The TRS has been providing insurance cover to party members for the last few years.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao releases the ‘Pink Book’, which is essentially an investor’s guide to Telangana, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao releases the ‘Pink Book’, which is essentially an investor’s guide to Telangana, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 61 lakh TRS members will receive insurance cover from August 1. TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who convened a meeting with party general secretaries at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, directed them to complete the digitisation of membership details by July 31. 

It may be recalled that in the recent enrollment, over 61 lakh sought party membership, which is the highest ever by any regional party in the country. The pink party has digitised the details of over 50 lakh members already. The digitisation of data of the remaining members would be completed by the end of this month.

However, Rama Rao reportedly expressed ire over party leaders failing to collect the membership money from those who were recently enrolled. He spoke to the MLAs concerned over phone and directed them to deposit the membership money immediately.

The TRS has been providing insurance cover to party members for the last few years. In 2020, the party paid Rs 16.11 crore premium towards insurance cover. It is also constructing buildings for party offices in the districts, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS KT Rama Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao Pragathi Bhavan TRS members insurance cover
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp