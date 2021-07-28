Non-Covid care to resume in Telangana's Gandhi Hospital from August 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Non-Covid services will resume at Gandhi Hospital from August 3. In a joint decision by the Heads of the Departments, professors and hospital superintendent, 40 per cent of the staff would handle Covid treatment and the remaining 60 per cent would deal with non-Covid care.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, it was stated that the Covid wards would now be on the second and third floors. The fourth floor will be dedicated to mucormycosis cases. The rest of the hospital will be utilised for non-Covid services.

The circular further stated that as the number of Covid-19 patients was still high, all the departments must allot faculty, senior residents, PG students to Covid services based on a roster system. The hospital will also be undertaking infection control measures to segregate the Covid and non-Covid sections.

645 cases of Covid, 4 deaths in TS

Telangana conducted 1.23 lakh tests and recorded 645 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. As many as 729 individuals recovered from the virus, taking the active caseload to 9,237. The highest number of cases (72) was reported in the GHMC limits as well as Khammam. Four people died of the virus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 3,791