Police on high alert at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border for upcoming Martyrs' Week

By Express News Service

MULUGU/BHUPALPALLY/KHAMMAM: As Martyrs’ Week is slated to be observed from July 28 to August 3, security has been tightened and combing operations intensified in Maoist-hit villages in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Posters and pamphlets in the name of the CPI-Maoists have already been released in Wazeedu and Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu.

With inputs from the Intelligence Department that the Maoists may indulge in violence during Martyrs’ Week, the police are on high alert and have deployed CRPF and Greyhounds to avoid any untoward incidents during the week. In Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, police have intensified their combing operations across the river Godavari. They have also been conducting vehicle checks at Mullakkatta Bridge at Eturunagaram, Wajedu, Venkatapuram, and Kaleswaram- Sironcha bridge in Bhupalpally.

However, the security forces are facing a tough time in the forest as they have to wade through thick mud and overflowing streams due to the rains. Many personnel are suffering from fever and other illnesses due to the continuous rain and the fact that they do not have proper shelters. According to a police officer, “During the rainy season, combing operations are very difficult as we cannot see anything one feet away from us due to the thick forest cover and rain.”

“We have been taking all precautions to curb Maoist activities in view of Martyrs’ Week celebrations in Bhadrachalam agency division. Security has been beefed up at all police stations and the staff have been instructed not to go out alone,” said Bhadrachalam ASP Vineeth G.

Security personnel cross an overflowing stream in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. (Photo | Express)

Two Maoists surrender

Two Maoists surrendered before Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil on Tuesday. According to the police, the surrendered Maoists were identified as South Bastar Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee 8th platoon members Muchaki Joga, 25, a resident of Sukuma district in Chhattisgarh, and Punam Budri, 24, a resident of Bijapur district. Speaking to mediapersons, the SP said that both Joga and Budri joined the 8th platoon in 2015.

As the top Maoist party leadership had not allowed the party cadre infected by Covid-19 to get proper treatment, several died of the virus recently, he said. Scared of the situation, Joga and Budri decided to give up arms and join the mainstream to lead a normal life, he added.

Through the pamphlets distributed in the villages, Wazedu-Venkatapuram area committee secretary Shanta appealed to the people to fight against those harassing the downtrodden. He called upon the villagers to celebrate Martyrs’ Week in memory of martyrs Charu Majumdar and Kanhaiya Chatterjee, and appealed to sympathisers and militia teams to educate villagers on the importance of the celebrations.