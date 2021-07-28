Telangana: Ex-MLA asks Election Commission to keep an eye on TRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ruling TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were undermining the sanctity of democracy in the forthcoming byelection to Huzurabad Assembly constituency, former RTC chairman and ex-MLA Gone Prakash Rao urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the bypoll as soon as possible in the presence of Central Paramilitary Forces.

“The TRS has spent at least Rs 300 crore so far for the bypoll. Another Rs 400 crore is being pumped right now, making the Huzurabad election the most expensive one in the country’s history,” Prakash Rao claimed.In a letter to addressed to the ECI Commissioner, Prakash Rao said that an inquiry must be launched into the alleged removal of voters from the electoral list and the enrollment of bogus voters.

“Officials should keep an eye on the Ministers and all the other elected representatives of the TRS party, who are presently active in the poll-bound Huzurabad constituency,” Prakash Rao added. Prakash Rao also demanded that an inquiry be launched into the extent of money being used for the Huzurabad byelection by the TRS and the sources of those funds.