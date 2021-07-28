STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Italy-bound students stranded and worried 

An online petition on Change.org has been started by several students, urging the Italian and Indian governments to ease travel restrictions on Indians with Italian residence permits and visas.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana studying in Italian universities and currently stranded in the State due to Italy’s travel restrictions are a worried lot. They not only have to worry about the expiry of their travel permits or visas, but also the impact the delay in their return would have on their course.

M Rouf, a student at Sapienza University of Rome who is currently in Telangana and unable to return to Italy, says, “I am doing my thesis, for which I have to be in my college, but because of the travel ban I am stuck here. I have spent years on my studies and now I fear that I will have to face a huge loss.” He said that he has been continuously trying to get in touch with the Italian embassy in India seeking further communication, but has not got any response.

Rubiya Kannavalli, 28, another student of the same university, says she had come back to India when the pandemic was in its initial stages and had planned to go back in a month, but got stuck during the second wave.“All my belongings, including my documents, are in Italy and I don’t know when and how I will get them. My residence permit is going to expire in late August, so if I don’t get back to Italy before that, it will be really difficult for me to return there,” she lamented. She added that almost every day, she had been trying to reach out to the Italian embassy, but their lack of response was disquieting.

Many students also expressed concerns over vaccinations. Another student, Pardhasaradhi Parasaram, says, “There is confusion among the students right now and there is no one to clarify our doubts. Many students do not know what vaccinations they can get, or how they would get their second dose, and whether other countries would accept those vaccinations. We just hope that we at least get a proper response from the embassy officials.” Meanwhile, an online petition on Change.org has been started by several students, urging the Italian and Indian governments to ease travel restrictions on Indians with Italian residence permits and visas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sapienza University of Rome Italy student India Italy visa travel Covid
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp