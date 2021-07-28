STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS spending crores to win Huzurabad bypoll, claims Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender 

Eatala Rajender demanded the TRS government's Dalit Bandhu scheme be extended to nomadic communities, in addition to the SC community. 

Published: 28th July 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:23 AM

BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that CM KCR was damaging State’s politics with his ‘corrupt’ attitude.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that CM KCR was damaging State’s politics with his ‘corrupt’ attitude. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Minister Eatala Rajender alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was spending thousands of crores of rupees to win the Huzurabad byelection. Rajender also claimed that his supporters were being threatened by TRS leaders.

As part of his padayatra, Rajender took part in various programmes at Bheempalli village on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. “I do not have the resources to face the money power of TRS chief KCR, but I urge you (voters) to teach a befitting lesson to the TRS party in the upcoming byelection,” he said.

Rajender demanded the Dalit Bandhu scheme be extended to nomadic communities, in addition to the SC community. Meanwhile, the Congress party kick-started its preparations for the byelection on Tuesday. Former deputy chief minister Damodara Raja Narasimha took part in the party’s meeting at Kamalapur. 

Addressing the workers, he said that this byelection was going to be one of the most costly elections in the history of Telangana. He alleged that CM KCR was damaging State’s politics with his ‘corrupt’ attitude. “He (the CM) has pushed the State into a debt trap,” he said. Commenting on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Raja Narasimha alleged that the programme was tailor-made for the upcoming byelection. The leader also criticised Rajender for joining the saffron fold.

Eatala followers return to TRS
Jammikunta Municipal Vice Chairman Desini Swapna, her husband, and former chairman of Illandakunta Ramalayam Koti, who had joined the BJP alongside former Minister Eatala Rajender, have returned to the TRS party. They said that by staying with the BJP, they would be betraying the people who voted them to power on the TRS ticket.

