YSRTP president YS Sharmila calls TRS leaders misogynists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at the TRS party leaders for their personal attacks on social media, YSRTP president YS Sharmila, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, wondered whether it was a grave crime to be a strong Opposition party and tirelessly remind the government about the suicides of unemployed youth.

While speaking at a day-long hunger strike, ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara Deeksha’, at Pullemla village in Nalgonda district on Tuesday, She criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for turning a blind-eye to the woes of unemployed youth in the State.

Addressing a gathering, Sharmila termed the TRS leaders as misogynists for personally attacking her over her jibe at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday. She said that the TRS leaders had no moral values or ethics and that it was evident from the language they used.