STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

YSRTP president YS Sharmila calls TRS leaders misogynists

Addressing a gathering, Sharmila termed the TRS leaders as misogynists for personally attacking her over her jibe at Telangana's MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for turning a blind-eye to the woes of unemployed youth in Telangana. (File photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YS Sharmila criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for turning a blind-eye to the woes of unemployed youth in Telangana. (File photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at the TRS party leaders for their personal attacks on social media, YSRTP president YS Sharmila, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, wondered whether it was a grave crime to be a strong Opposition party and tirelessly remind the government about the suicides of unemployed youth. 

While speaking at a day-long hunger strike, ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara Deeksha’, at Pullemla village in Nalgonda district on Tuesday, She criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for turning a blind-eye to the woes of unemployed youth in the State.

Addressing a gathering, Sharmila termed the TRS leaders as misogynists for personally attacking her over her jibe at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday. She said that the TRS leaders had no moral values or ethics and that it was evident from the language they used. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila YSRTP Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao Nalgonda
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp