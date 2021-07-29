Big cats are multiplying but not enough room in Telangana's Sirpur forest

s raja reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Sirpur-Kagaznagar forest division in Kumrambheem Asifabad district is a haven for tigers. The tiger population in the area has seen an increase in recent years. However, the forest area is limited and the big cats are now prone to move to areas with human habitation, resulting in man-animal conflict.

The tiger population explosion in the forest range is a result of migration from other States. Many big cats have been migrating from the Thadoba Tiger Reserve and Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, and Indravathi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh by crossing the Pranahitha river. From Kagaznagar, they migrate to other forest regions in Telangana.

Speaking to Express, a senior forest official said that government must take measures to provide alternatives to firewood and other agriculture equipment and stop podu cultivation to improve the quality of forest land.

Forest disturbance

Though people need forest resources like firewood, agriculture implements and podu cultivation, the forest cover is declining, and animals have been coming on to human settlements, thereby causing conflict. Last year in November, tiger A2 killed two persons near Digida village in Dahegaon mandal. A woman was also killed near Kondapelli village in Penchkalpet mandal. The government is providing alternatives to firewood by providing bio-gas.

The NGOs have been providing biogas plants to tribals free of cost in Dahegaon mandal. Over 250 bio-gas plants have been set up and the tribals are using them. Penchkalpet, Chintalamanapelli, Tiryani mandals have set up the plants and have made the tribals aware of how to use it. Murliguda it is one of the interior area were road connectivity is not available.