Cops foil Congress MLA Komatireddy’s attempt to obstruct Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police foiled Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s attempt to obstruct Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy’s programme of distributing food security cards to beneficiaries in the constituency, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Congress party members tried to block the Energy Minister’s way as a protest against the arrest of Rajgopal Reddy.

Demanding that the State government immediately implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in his constituency, Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy had declared to protest along with 10,000 people at the Minister’s programme.

Following this, the police arrested Rajgopal Reddy near Bonguluru gate, Hyderabad while he was proceeding to Munugode. Speaking to the media, Rajgopal Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme only to defeat former Health Minister Eatala Rajender in the ensuing Huzurabad Assembly byelection.