STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cops foil Congress MLA Komatireddy’s attempt to obstruct Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy

Demanding the State government immediately implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in his constituency, Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy had declared a protest with 10,000 people at the Minister’s programme.

Published: 29th July 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Munugode MLA Komitareddy Rajagopal Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad.

Munugode MLA Komitareddy Rajagopal Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police foiled Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s attempt to obstruct Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy’s programme of distributing food security cards to beneficiaries in the constituency, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Congress party members tried to block the Energy Minister’s way as a protest against the arrest of Rajgopal Reddy.

Demanding that the State government immediately implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in his constituency, Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy had declared to protest along with 10,000 people at the Minister’s programme. 

Following this, the police arrested Rajgopal Reddy near Bonguluru gate, Hyderabad while he was proceeding to Munugode. Speaking to the media, Rajgopal Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme only to defeat former Health Minister Eatala Rajender in the ensuing Huzurabad Assembly byelection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme programme Huzurabad Assembly byelection
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp