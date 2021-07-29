STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court imposes fine on TRS leader Vinay Bhaskar for 2011 'rail roko' protest

A case was registered against TRS leader and Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, and others, after they stopped Kanyakumari Express at Kazipet Railway Junction for around 12 hours back in 2011.

TRS leader Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TRS leader Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo | Facebook: Dasyam Vinay Prabhakar)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Nampally Special Court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on TRS leader and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and 18 others in a case related to a ‘rail roko’ protest during the statehood agitation.

Though the court also awarded a jail term, it granted bail to the MLA from West Warangal Assembly constituency. A case was registered against Vinay Bhaskar and others after they stopped Kanyakumari Express at Kazipet Railway Junction for around 12 hours back in in 2011.

