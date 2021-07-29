Court imposes fine on TRS leader Vinay Bhaskar for 2011 'rail roko' protest

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Nampally Special Court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on TRS leader and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and 18 others in a case related to a ‘rail roko’ protest during the statehood agitation.

Though the court also awarded a jail term, it granted bail to the MLA from West Warangal Assembly constituency. A case was registered against Vinay Bhaskar and others after they stopped Kanyakumari Express at Kazipet Railway Junction for around 12 hours back in in 2011.