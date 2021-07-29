Disabled woman beaten up in Telangana, police refuse to file FIR against accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old disabled woman, Sunkari Kanakamma, a mother of two police constables, who was allegedly beaten up by her neighbours over a civil dispute, has been unable to get her complaint registered with the Penpahad police station of Suryapet even four days after the incident. The incident once again raises questions over “friendly policing” in the State.

According to Ravi, a police constable and the son of the complainant who is currently guarding the Secretariat main entrance in Hyderabad, Kanakamma owns 1 acre 30 guntas of land at Lingala village of Penpahad mandal, Suryapet district. Their neighbours are laying a 15-feet road through their agriculture field under the pretext of laying an approach road adjoining the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) canal.

“When my mother objected to them laying a road in our field, Mallepalli Durga Rao, who owns the paddy field abutting ours, sent his henchmen to beat up my mother. We dialled 100 for police help but they didn’t turn up. On the same day, we went to lodge a complaint at the Penpahad police station, but the Sub-inspector refused to register an FIR,” Ravi said. When contacted, Penpahad SI Srikanth of said he has sought the court’s permission on whether to register an FIR.

“The complaint was non-cognizable in nature. We have sought the court’s permission to register an FIR,” Srikanth said. He evaded questions on the fact that the nature of a crime (whether cognizable or non-cognizable) is decided as per sections under which the FIR is filed.