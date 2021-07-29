STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In Telangana, realty projects inside lakes get Environmental Clearance

Most proposals received a green signal from the Irrigation Department with some minor conditions, indicating that no lessons have been learnt from regular incidents of flooding.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman with his days catch at Ameenpur lake in the city.

A fisherman with his days catch at Ameenpur lake in the city. (File Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A slew of large-sized residential projects continue to be granted Environmental Clearances by the Telangana government, despite being partly located inside the FTL of various water bodies in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

As Express analysed the minutes of various meetings of the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), it came to light that the Irrigation Department regularly provides NOCs to various real estate developers for a variety of reasons — if a portion of a construction project is located inside the Full Tank Level of a lake, for alteration of natural drainage to accommodate the construction project or for projects that are located right next to large water bodies. Moreover, it is also observed that the Environment Management Plans churned out by consultants of the real estate developers many times do not contain complete information.

For example, as per minutes of SEAC meeting held on July 9, a portion of a large residential project with 1,118 houses proposed at survey numbers 178, 179, 180 and 181 Ameenpur falls in buffer/FTL of Pedda Cheruvu and also affects a nala (feeder channel). The EMP of the project does not mention the existence of Pedda Cheruvu in a column titled “Areas which are important or sensitive for ecological reasons”, even though a case is ongoing in NGT regarding the pollution in Ameenpur lake and other lakes connected to it, including Pedda cheruvu.

Another example is a project proposed at Pocharam in Ghatkesar, which received 30cm of rainfall in a single day last year and experienced severe flooding. As per the minutes of SEAC meeting held on July 2, the project partly falls in the FTL of Vaduloni Kunta lake. In the same minutes is a proposal for the diversion of a stream passing through the site of an Integrated Township of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station.

NO LESSONS LEARNT
Most proposals received a green signal from the Irrigation Department with some minor conditions, indicating that no lessons have been learnt from regular incidents of flooding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana environmental clearances State Environment Impact Assessment Authority State Expert Appraisal Committee Ameenpur Lake Ghatkesar Pocharam project Residential project lake irrigation Telangana
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp