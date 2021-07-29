STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana couple seeks protection from Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, kin

The petitioners, Viswanatha Rao and his wife Pushpalatha, approached the State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday alleging that the Minister and his brother were threatening them.

Published: 29th July 2021

Telangana Minister for Excise, Tourism V Srinivas Goud has allegedly threatened a Mahbubnagar couple.

Telangana Minister for Excise, Tourism V Srinivas Goud has allegedly threatened a Mahbubnagar couple. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple has filed a petition before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) requesting it to direct the police officials to provide them security from Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and his brother Srikanth Goud who have allegedly threatened to kill them. 

The petitioners, Viswanatha Rao and his wife Pushpalatha, are residents of Mahbubnagar district. They approached the Commission on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, alleging that the Minister and his brother were threatening them with dire consequences in connection with a case that was registered in 2018.

In the aforementioned case, the couple had appeared as witnesses and testified against Srinivas Goud. Ever since then, Srinivas and Srikanth Goud, who bore grudge against the couple, have been influencing police and sending them to the complainants’ house at nights to threaten them. In light of this, the couple requested protection from the Minister and his relatives.

